Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

HIMS stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.17. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

