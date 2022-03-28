Hiscox (HSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

3/25/2022 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($13.76) to GBX 1,075 ($14.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 889.19. Hiscox Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.19).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

