Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HDT stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -51.32. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Holders Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.