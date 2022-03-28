Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HDT stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -51.32. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

