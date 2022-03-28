Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

HRL traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. 1,858,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

