Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $23.91 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 123,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Apple by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 64,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 21,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

