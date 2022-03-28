H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson Buys 2,275 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,098.25.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$13.14. 449,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,412. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

