Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

