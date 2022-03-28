Hydra Price Hits $9.04 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00018874 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $77.78 million and $579,356.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.61 or 0.07104866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.71 or 0.99844419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,126,220 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.