Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.32. 4,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

