HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

