Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hyzon Motors traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 43,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,430,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

