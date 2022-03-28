Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Iberdrola in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

