Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Lowered to €68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CDMGF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of Icade stock remained flat at $$60.16 during trading hours on Monday. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

