ICHI (ICHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.26 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. ICHI has a market cap of $317.21 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 123.5% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $70.03 or 0.00147709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,464 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

