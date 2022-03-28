ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 731,739 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $12.03.

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

