IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 8,224,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875,029. IFAN Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

IFAN Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

