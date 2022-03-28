IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of IGM opened at C$45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.52. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$894.00 million. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.