Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
