Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of IMTX opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

