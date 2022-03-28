Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

PI opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

