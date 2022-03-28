Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

About Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

