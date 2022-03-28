Indaba Capital Management, L.P Acquires 20,000 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

