Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

