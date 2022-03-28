Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $462,332.48 and $44,739.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

