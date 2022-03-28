Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 18,589 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

NYSE ALTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

