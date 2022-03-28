Insider Buying: Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Insider Acquires 208,188 Shares of Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Craven acquired 208,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,979.07 ($22,206.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.28.

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro, wind, and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

