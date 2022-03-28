Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,150.

TSE:PXT traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,028. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.5399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

