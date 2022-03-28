Insider Buying: Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) Director Marco Margiotta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

TSE PAY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.57. 58,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a market cap of C$297.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.66. Payfare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Payfare from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

