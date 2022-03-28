Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TISI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,680. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

