Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 463 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $18.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.00. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

