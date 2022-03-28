Insider Selling: Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,094,230.20.

AD.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.59. 100,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,494. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AD.UN. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.61.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

