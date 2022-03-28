Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AZO traded down $7.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,019.54. 165,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,374. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,929.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,876.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.