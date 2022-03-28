Insider Selling: Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) VP Sells 3,012 Shares of Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) VP Michael Tamir sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $23,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.29. 2,087,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,232. Cyren Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

