Insider Selling: Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) VP Sells 3,012 Shares of Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) VP Michael Tamir sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $23,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.29. 2,087,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,232. Cyren Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cyren (Get Rating)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyren (CYRN)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.