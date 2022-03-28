Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,414. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

