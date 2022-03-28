Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 13,771 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HES stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 2,341,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,034. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $109.23.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
