Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 13,771 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HES stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 2,341,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,034. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

