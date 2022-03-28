Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 419,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,094. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 49.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

