Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells 37,900 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32.

LAC stock traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.46. 681,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,887. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -99.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

