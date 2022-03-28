Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Sells 6,407 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Antony Spring sold 919 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $24,142.13.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

