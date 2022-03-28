Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells 581 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,237. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.