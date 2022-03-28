Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 22,728 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBII. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

