Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 85,436 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 920.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 411,168 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

