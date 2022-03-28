Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RPC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,773. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

