Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 650,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$3,802,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,050,369.35.

Shares of RUP stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,480. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.81.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

