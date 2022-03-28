Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,684. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

