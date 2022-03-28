Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
S traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. 2,091,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
