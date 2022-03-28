Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. 2,091,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.