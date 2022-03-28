Insider Selling: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Sells 4,295 Shares of Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.11. 99,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,825. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.70 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNC. National Bankshares raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

