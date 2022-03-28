Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.75

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.75 and last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 60481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

