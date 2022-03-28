Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,321,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.67. 869,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,836. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

