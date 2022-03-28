International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 162 ($2.13) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.53).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 3.41 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.73 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 14,085,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,248,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

