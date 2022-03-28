International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,972,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 9,894,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

