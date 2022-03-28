Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 83.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

